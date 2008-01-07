Exception EMS investments in 2008

UK based EMS provider Exception is set to further expands with a additional £500,000 of investments into new equipment and resources for the Calne plant in the first quarter of 2008.

Over the coming months, Fastrack will be upgrading its placement machines giving the Exception the capacity to place 0,3 BGA’s and 01005s.



The company is currently trialing a Yes Tech AOI machine and will also introduce a new DEK Printer, an Asscon vapour phase oven and a 3D X-ray machine in the future.