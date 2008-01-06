SunPower builds plant in Spain

SunPower Corp., a US-based manufacturer of solar cells, solar panels and solar systems, has announced that its Spanish subsidiary will engineer, procure equipment for and construct an approximately 8 megawatt solar electric power plant in the Extremadura region of Spain.

A corporate affiliate of The Naturener Group, a Spanish-based company, will own the solar power plant, and SunPower expects the system will begin operating in September 2008.



"Once again we are teaming with Naturener to deliver clean, reliable solar power to the rapidly expanding Spanish market," said Marco Antonio Northland, general manager of SunPower's European operations. "By using the industry-leading SunPower Tracker technology, Naturener will maximize the solar plant's energy delivery, while optimizing land use and reducing related costs."



"SunPower's engineering, procurement and construction expertise will be key to meeting our budget and schedule targets," said Rafael Sanchez-Castillo, CEO of The Naturener Group. "We are pleased to continue the solar power segment of our renewable energy portfolio in Spain."



SunPower Corporation announced in December that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Solar Solutions, a solar systems integration and product distribution company based in Faenza, Italy. The acquisition is expected close in Q1 of 2008 and to be accretive to non-GAAP net income in 2008.