Aqueous appoint Accelonix<br>as distributor in France

Aqueous Technologies has announced the appointment of Accelonix Sarl. as its distributor, representing the company in France, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

Accelonix is a member of the Accelonix Group of companies with headquarters in France and is a solution provider for applications including EMC/RF, PCB test and assembly, device programming, and advanced microelectronics packaging equipment. The company will represent Aqueous Technologies’ entire equipment range of defluxing systems, stencil cleaning systems and cleanliness testers. This also will include the newly launched Trident Automatic Defluxing and Cleanliness Testing System.