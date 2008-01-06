Sanmina-SCI buys Powerwave Hungary unit

Amplifier maker Powerwave Technologies Inc. said Friday it sold some of its Hungarian manufacturing operations to Sanmina-SCI Corp.

Powerwave said the sale includes Powerwave's manufacturing plant in Szekesfehervar, Hungary. Powerwave signed a five-year manufacturing agreement with Sanmina-SCI after selling the assets on December 30 2007. No further of the transaction has been made.