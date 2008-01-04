One Way Circuits acquires Leicester Circuits

Mike Urry and Richard Bailey of One Way Circuits Limited are pleased to announce the acquisition of Leicester Circuits UK Limited on the 3rd January 2008.

Mike Urry (Managing Director of One Way Circuits Limited and Circast Electronics Limited) has been instrumental in guiding the One Way Group of companies since 1987 and said: “After acquiring the hi-tech PCB shop Circast four years ago, I’ve been looking to purchase another big player within the UK to help boost the groups portfolio and also gain the China import experience, after discussions to Tony Williams of Leicester Circuits UK Limited we came up

with a deal and I believe this will be a great opportunity to take the Oneway Group to a new level. Tony wants to retire and take life a bit easier, we will be keeping him on in a consultancy role for the expertise he has in China.”



Tony Williams said: “After 37 years at Leicester Circuits I feel it’s time to semi-retire, sit back and watch Leicester Circuits, Circast and Oneway become one of the biggest force’s in Europe. With the technical equipment and staff from the Group and the exceptional management skills and the ability to produce any PCB imaginable, this new venture could be the one stop shop the industry has been looking for”



“We all know that the Printed Circuit Board industry has been pretty flat over the last few years, struggling to compete with low cost imports from China & India, although some have tried to undercut but they are no longer here.”



“Buyers have struggled to consolidate their supplier base in PCB’s due to the broad range required by many company’s these days, for example, how many manufacturers can supply them with low tech, high tech, small volume and high volume product that can be manufactured in the UK or China? The only real way for them to do this is to use a number of different manufactures or dare I say it, Agents!”



Scott Williams will be placed as Managing Director of Leicester Circuits UK Limited and Les Round will become the Group Technical Manager.