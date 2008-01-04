Target Compiler Technologies<br>expands management team

Belgium based Target Compiler Technologies has announced that the company recruited Mr. Jeroen De Lille as its new Vice President of sales and marketing.

The expansion is driven by the increased customer base and the growing demand in the market for proven tools that speed the design, programming, and verification of custom processor cores. Such processor cores are used in applications ranging from wireless and wired communications to mobile/personal electronics to multimedia and gaming.



Target’s tools and services are used by processor design teams to design, program, and verify custom processor cores. Such cores are typically used to offload computationally intensive algorithms from an existing embedded processor.



Consumers are demanding more than ever devices that have more performance and consume less power than before. New products are brought to market fast to stay ahead of the competition. General-purpose processors are too costly in terms of power consumption and price, so designers are turning to configurable processors or ASIPs as a way to deliver the needed performance while meeting aggressive schedule, cost and power constraints. Target’s proven product offering gives them the tools to achieve this.”



Jeroen De Lille is a veteran of the computer and communications market. From 1981 till 1991 he was a Systems Architect and principal engineer at the European research & development center of Wang Laboratories Inc., focusing on data communication protocols. He joined Dialogic Telecom Europe in 1991 where he was a key contributor to the success of the company in EMEA. In 2000 Dialogic was acquired by Intel and Jeroen became Market Development Manager with EMEA wide responsibility for all signaling and media products of the Intel modular communication platform division. Jeroen also is professor International Marketing at the MBA business school UBI in Brussels, Belgium.