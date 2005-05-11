Elmatica to target Germany

Norwegian PCB imports firm Elmatica is hiring a new representative for the German market.

Patrick Sandberg is the new Germany representative which earlier worked as European Sales Manager at Irlandus Circuits Ltd. There he was responsible for the marketing and sales in the Nordic and the German-speaking countries in Europe. At Elmatica Sandberg will concentrate on the German market but also other German-speaking countries as well.



Thanks to Sandberg's good relationships with Germany and Elmaticas well-developed logistics- and qualitysystem, the first orders from Germany have already started to drop in, announced Elmatica which is very optimistic with the approach



Elmatica today has 23 employees and representatives with their own offices in Norway, Sweden and Finland. Even in Denmark an establishing is on it's way. 2004 resulted in "all time high" for Elmatica with a turnover of €15.5 million.