Sanmina-SCI workers in France<br>are disrupting production

evertiq.com has earlier reported that Sanmina-SCI will close down its plant in Cherbourg (Manche), France. According to latest reports, employees at the plant are stopping the entry to the plant to prevent possible deliveries.

The employees decided to guard the plant day and night for the period of holidays, to prevent the customers from receiveing their deliveries. A caravan was parked in front of the entry. The employees take turns every two hours in order to be able to control possible suspects coming and going, local media in France reports. The night of New Year's Eve, several employees passed in front of the factory, with skewers and detonators.