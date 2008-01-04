Incap has sold its manufacturing<br>premises in Helsinki to Sponda

Incap has on 3 January 2008 sold its manufacturing premises located at Valuraudankuja 7 in Helsinki to Sponda plc.

The sales price is EUR 5.3 million, of which a sales gain of approximately EUR 3.1 million will be recognised in Incap Group's earnings for 2007.



The premises, approximately 5,700 square metres in total, are located on a land plot leased from the City of Helsinki. Incap's manufacturing operations will continue on the premises as the same because the company has signed with Sponda a lease contract, which is valid until further notice.



Incap started to investigate the opportunities of selling its premises last October and commissioned Catella Property Oy to carry out the sale.