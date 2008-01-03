Qimonda in agreement with Macronix

German based Qimonda has announced that it has signed an agreement with Macronix International Co., Ltd., Taiwan, on a joint development of non-volatile memory technologies.

The co-operation project will focus on the development of different kinds of non-volatile memory technologies over a five year horizon. Both partners will share development costs and contribute engineering resources and know-how. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.



While Qimonda is bringing in its 300mm based technology and non-volatile development expertise and resources, Macronix will contribute its extensive know-how in Flash technologies. The joint development will be conducted at Qimonda’s lead R&D and 300mm manufacturing facility in Dresden, Germany.