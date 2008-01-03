Sun Chemical names Rudi<br>Lenz CEO and President

Sun Chemical has appointed Rudi Lenz as its Chief Executive Officer and President, effective January 1, 2008.

Dr. Koji Oe, President of Dainippon Ink and Chemicals of Japan, Sun Chemical’s parent company, made the announcement on behalf of the Sun Chemical Board of Directors.



Mr. Lenz assumes leadership of Sun Chemical after serving as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Sun Chemical Board member since 2002. Mr. Lenz succeeds Dr. David Hill, who announced his retirement in late 2007.



Before joining Sun Chemical in 2002, Mr. Lenz served as President and CEO of Fairchild Aircraft Incorporated. Mr. Lenz began his career in accounting and tax with the German Internal Revenue Service in 1976. In 1980, he joined Garrett Corporation as an accounting manager in Frankfurt, Germany. He was promoted to Controller and then promoted through a series of financial and accounting positions, ultimately leading the financial and administrative functions as CFO of Garrett GmbH. Following the acquisitions that formed AlliedSignal Corporation, Mr. Lenz became the CFO for AlliedSignal Germany’s aerospace, automotive, specialty chemicals, plastics, and engineered materials businesses. He then was promoted to the position of Vice President, Finance – Aerospace Services, AlliedSignal, in Phoenix, Arizona.



In 1997, Mr. Lenz joined Fairchild Dornier Corporation as Executive Vice President and CFO. He was promoted to President and CEO of Fairchild Aircraft in January 2001 and resigned in February 2002 to join Sun Chemical.