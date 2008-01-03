Sanmina-SCI’s landlord<br>sees a pot of gold

Four years ago when the industry did not feel very well, EMS provider Sanmina-SCI was devouring the post-tech-party leftovers: warehouses.

The company rented a 450,000-square-foot warehouse at Imperial Center, a business park close to the Research Triangle Park in the US. The Research Triangle Park is an epicenter of landlord misfortune after the tech bust.



Warehouses a third of the submarkets were empty. Landlords offered bargains to Sanmina-SCI and the few other tenants trolling the market, Tradingmarkets reports. With only two months left of the Sanmina-SCi leasing contract, the landlord now sees a pot of gold.



It's unclear whether Sanmina will renew at Imperial, said Robert Flaxman, a founding principal at Crown Realty & Development. But he's not losing sleep over it. "With the market continuing to grow," he said, "we see the long-term potential of Imperial Center as being very good."