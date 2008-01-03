Alstom Transport and Valor in partnership

Valor Computerized Systems has been selected by Alstom Transport Information Solution to provide its DFM (Design for Manufacturability) software for design verification.

Valor’s advanced design verification capabilities will strengthen the ability of Alstom Transport Information Solution, a provider of products and systems for rail transport to validate the quality of their designs and ensure that safe, zero-defect products will be delivered to market.



Valor’s DFM software helps to optimize designs for excellence using a physical model of the PCB assembly, resulting in improved product quality, and revision spins being practically eliminated.