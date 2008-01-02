Lloyd Doyle installs AOT at<br>Elprinta and Multiboard

Two redline 6000 X4 systems have been installed in Belgium; one at existing customer, Elprinta NV of Mouscron and the second system at Multiboard NV of Poperinge.

The systems will be used for scanning inner and outer layer multilayer boards. The redline systems have fast set-up times with both high throughput and high resolution which make them ideally suited to today’s demanding production environment. Both Elprinta and Multiboard manufacture a full range of pcb’s and are ISO 9001 registered meaning that product quality is of the utmost importance.



“We are happy to be able to continue the success of the relationship with Elprinta and also look forward to forging a successful new relationship with Multiboard”, Lloyd Doyle’s company president, Richard Frisk commented.



Automatic Optical Test, taking AOI one step further.