Nokia Siemens to acquire Apertio

Nokia Siemens Networks has announced the intended acquisition of Apertio Ltd., the provider of open real-time subscriber data platforms and applications builtspecifically for mobile, fixed, and converged telecommunications operators.

NokiaSiemens Networks will pay around €140 million for the acquisition, which is expectedto close in the first quarter of 2008.



Apertio will provide the new generation architecture and open real-time subscriber dataplatform for Nokia Siemens Networks’ portfolio, strengthening the company’s ability to helpcustomers simplify their networks and manage their key asset – subscriber data.



With Apertio, Nokia Siemens Networks will be able to build on its strong position in theconverged core, adding Apertio’s products, services and employees tostrengthen its position in subscriber centric networks. The acquisition builds on a preexistingpartnership, Nokia Siemens Networks having already integrated its Home LocationRegister and Home Subscriber Server products with Apertio’s open platform to deliver apowerful subscriber management solution that is in deployment with operators.



Once the deal has closed,Apertio is expected to form a new business line, to be headed by Apertio CEO, Paul Magelli, within Nokia Siemens Networks’ Converged Core business unit.