Polish PC producer needs quick cash

Polish PC manufacturer has submitted a bankruptcy file. The company has substantial debts and now seeks to raise 5 million Euros in order to survive.

Optimus issue prospectus is waiting for approval of the Commission for Financial Supervision. The company has been cutting jobs during the last months of 2007. When the company gets out of the red and pays back its debts, it will start some new investments. Negotiations with potential partners are going on already.



Optimus is also strengthening cooperation with competing firm ABC Data. Optimus, which has recently concluded agreement with Zatra PC producer, is negotiating to move PC assembling operations to ABC Data. The companies may reach agreement as early as in January. For the time being, Optimus is assembling computers in its Nowy Sacz plant.