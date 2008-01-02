Elcoteq Redomicile to Luxembourg

Elcoteq SE was redomiciled to the city of Luxembourg in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg on January 1, 2008, in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting on March 22, 2007.

The company's previous domicile was Lohja. In connection to the domicile transfer, the Finnish branch of Elcoteq SE was established. Elcoteq SE and its branch in Finland are the same company in legal terms. The transfer of domicile will not lead to changes in Elcoteq's operations in Finland.



Now that the company has been redomiciled, Elcoteq's new Articles of Association have entered into force. Strategic decisions will be made in Luxembourg, where the company has a business location. The Board of Directors will mainly convene in Luxembourg.



The transfer of domicile will not affect trading in the company's Series A shares, which will continue as usual on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.