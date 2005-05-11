Videoton to quit PCB ops

The management of Videoton Scandinavia AB announced that all of Videoton's PCB production in Hungary will be shut down after the summer. The reason for the action is that the production of "normal" PCBs is transferred to lower cost regions.

Videoton Circuits was facing a number of technological steps that would force the company in to large investments. The major owner, Videoton Holding wants to use the resources for other investments within the expanding group. The group consists 28 companies and none of the others is affected by the PCB shut-down.



The production of tools, mechanics, plastic details, populating PCBs and end assembling are developing very good and will continue as usual, announced Videoton Scandinavia AB which will stay focused on theese businessareas.



All PCB operations will be concentrated to LiWe Group AB and it's partners Circuitone in China and Fuba with operations in Germany and Tunisia. LiWe Group is mean while strengthening it's management by hiring sales Peter Lindevall.