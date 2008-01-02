Detlef Kaminski joins Spoerle

With Detlef Kaminski as the new Director for Application and Technical Marketing, Spoerle further extends its department for customer support in the area of support-intensive semiconductor technology.

Since 1 November 2007, Detlef Kaminski heads a team of more than 40 application engineers and marketing managers to support customers with the design and development of new products and solutions up to serial production.



Spoerle continues to focus on the development of its technical expertise and will define a new portfolio called Distribution 2.0, comprising specialist knowledge and services for their semiconductor clients.



From 1996 to 2007, Detlef Kaminski was appointed as Field Applications Engineer at EBV Elektronik and thereafter as Regional Applications Manager Central Europe. In the period between 1994 to 1996 already, Spoerle employed Detlef Kaminski as Applications Engineer for clients in northern and to some extent central Germany. Prior to that he had been working as Development and Test Engineer at Phillips Semiconductor.