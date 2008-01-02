Rood Testhouse & Millennium<br>Microtech sign agreement

The Netherlands based Rood Testhouse and Millennium Microtech (MM) in Asia has signed a strategic alliance for the supply of an integral solution for semiconductor testing and back-end services (assembly).

The alliance focuses particularly, though not exclusively, on the high reliability segment and on mixed-signal products. This alliance will put Rood Technology and MM in an even better position to offer ‘one stop shopping’ to inter alia innovative European Fabless Design Houses for the entire back-end supply chain from wafer to semiconductor (chip). This alliance will offer customers the benefit of the strong specialist know-how of both Rood and its Asian Partner.