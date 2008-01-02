Elektrobit divests business area

Elektrobit sells to Senfit the business related to the development of microwave technology based measurement products and solutions.

Finland based Elektrobit and Senfit Oy have signed an agreement, according to which the business of developing, producing and selling microwave technology based measurement products and solutions for industrial use will transfer to Senfit Oy as of December 31, 2007. The transferring business previously conducted by Elektrobit ’s Mobile Terminal Solutions Business Unit does not belong to Elektrobit 's core business according to its strategy.



8 Elektrobit employees will be transferred to Senfit Oy with corresponding terms of employment. The agreement does not have a significant impact on Elektrobit 's balance sheet or result. The parties have agreed not to publish the purchase price or other agreement terms.