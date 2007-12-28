Finnish electronics down 11.5% Y/Y

Overall industrial output in Finland has declined by 1.1% but the Finnish electronics manufacturing is down 11.5% from 2006 to 2007.

The manufacturing activity within the Finnish electronics has been heavily reduced by a number of closures and decisions for moving production abroad.



According to Statistics Finland the closures such as Elcoteq’s closure of its Lohja plant, Aspocomp’s closure of its Salo plant and Perlos closure of its Kontiolahti plant have made the Finnish electronics manufacturing output 11.5% smaller this year than the year before.