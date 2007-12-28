Reduction in size of Aspocomp´s<br>executive committee

As from January 1, 2008, the Aspocomp Group Oyj's executive committee will consist of CEO Isto Hantila and CFO Pertti Vuorinen.

They will be responsible for concluding the business restructuring, attending board meetings of the joint venture, managing the parent company's liabilities and meeting the obligations of a public company, among other things.