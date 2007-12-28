Flextronics to close US plant

After the merger between Flextronics and Solectron Flextronics announced that the company will reduce its workforce by almost 7000 empolyees worldwide. That process has now begun.

Flextronics will now consolidate its operations and reduce the workforce by 7000 employees worldwide. Some have been redundant in Sweden, a plant in Youngsville, US will be closed, a plant in UK will be closed as well as plants in France. Flextronics has now also decided to close its plant in Wilmington, US and thereby another 100 employees will be laid off.