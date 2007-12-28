Large LCD Panel Shipments Reach 35% Growth in 2007

Total large LCD unit shipments rose 14% in Q307, after increasing 21% in Q207 (as compared to the previous quarter). Demand continued to be strong even after an early “pull in” of orders by panel buyers in Q2. But the market has started to slow in Q407 and a 4% decline in shipments is expected in Q407 compared to Q307. Also, an 8% drop in shipments is expected in Q108 compared to Q407 due to seasonally slow demand and oversupply.