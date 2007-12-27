Strike at Jabil Brest gave result

The strike at Jabil Brest gave result for the workers that have been made redundant from the factory.

Jabil decided to lay off some 80% of the workforce at the Jabil plant in Brest, France since Alcatel Lucent decided to move its manufacturing from there to a Solectron plant in China. 225 people where laid off and after a negotiation that followed a strike at the Brest plant the redundant workers will now get 70 000 euros each as a compensation.