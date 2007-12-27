ECI labour dispute over<br>outsourcing to Flextronics

evertiq.com reported earlier that Israel based ECI Telecom plans layoffs and transferring of employees to Flextronics. Now the General Federation of Labour in Israel has declared a labour dispute at ECI Telecom.

700 production employees will be transferred to Flextronics. 40 of the company's 700 employees that will be transferred are union members, Globes reports. The ECI workers committee claim that the transfer to a new employer is tantamount to being laid off, since they will receive lay-off notices from ECI.