Overtime lawsuit filed<br>against Flextronics

Nichols, Kaster & Anderson brings overtime lawsuit against Flextronics International USA, and Solectron on behalf of assembly and technician employees.

The lawsuit alleges that Flextronics and Solectron violated the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and corresponding state laws by paying employees by their shift time, rather than the time they actually worked. The suit also alleges that the Defendants did not compensate employees for the time they spent putting on and taking off protective gear such as smocks, wrist straps and ankles straps, and the time employees spent going through electro-static discharge (ESD: 17.65, -0.07, -0.39%) testing. The lawsuit seeks damages related to violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and other state laws. The lawsuit was brought by four assembly, repair, and technician employees who worked for the Defendants in California, North Carolina and Kentucky. They brought the action as a nationwide collective action on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated, as well as a class action in California and Kentucky.