Passport to Lead-Free

Soldertec Global is introducing a solution for SMEs to support their lead-free implementation with the launch of it's 'Lead-free Passport'.

The 'Lead-free Passport' is a package which brings together the considerable knowledge and technical expertise which has been accumulated by Soldertec Global. This passport will be available from 1st July 2005, exactly one year before the RoHS deadline. To preview the 'Lead-free Passport', visit the Soldertec Global Stand (U510) at Nepcon Exhibition 2005 in Brighton, UK. The cost of the passport is £695, a 40% saving over buying the parts of the pack individually.The passport pack offers a range of products and services exclusive to Soldertec Global. There are vouchers included in the pack which are redeemable for benchmarking laboratory work on SMEs own product(s). An independent report will be produced comparing the SMEs current tin/lead product with their new lead-free product. Regular mailings of Soldertec Global newsletters and abstract reports allow this to grow into a large file of lead-free information. The pack also includes comprehensive interactive CD-ROMs which will help SMEs with a step by step guide through lead-free assembly techniques.Included in the pack is a years' free Soldertec Global Standard membership. This provides access to the online library of lead-free information through the website at www.lead-free.org . By being a member of Soldertec Global, you also get regular updates from our Environmental Manager, Kay Nimmo on all the legislative and environmental issues surrounding the RoHS and WEEE directives."The Lead-free Passport brings together a unique support package for SMEsstruggling to convert to lead-free assembly processes," comments Nick Hoo, Senior Technologist at Soldertec Global. "This passport will prove invaluable to SMEs as they adopt lead-free soldering to meet the impending RoHS deadline."