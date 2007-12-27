Foxconn’s PCB production not affected by fire

No disruption to Foxconn’s PCB output. Foxconn announced that the fire that caused damage to the PCB plant in Yantai, China, 50% owned by Foxconn has not disrupted the companys PCB output.

"Immediately after the fire, the unit made adjustments to accommodate any possible production hiatus," Foxconn spokesman Edmund Ding said, adding that the adjustments were made seamlessly at a time when "surplus capacity remains a feature of the PCB industry."



No one was hurt in the fire and damage is still being determined, he added. Hon Hai owns close to 50 pct of the PCB unit in Yantai.



Before the accident, the plant had a monthly capacity of 2.6 mln square feet of PCBs.