Sercomm Chooses Valor’s NPI Acceleration Solution

Valor Computerized Systems Ltd has been selected by Sercomm Taiwan to provide its DFM (Design for Manufacturability) software to help reduce NPI costs and improve time to market.

Valor’s design verification software shall help Sercomm to reduce NPI time and costs by ensuring that their designs are ready for bare board fabrication, assembly and testing prior to actual production. This will result in reduced time to market and increased competitiveness for Sercomm.



Valor’s DFM software is said to be a unique, virtual manufacturing system which enables to simulate the entire production process of a chosen PCB, from design to manufacture to assembly, concurrently with the design process. It helps to optimize designs for excellence using a physical model of the PCB assembly, resulting in improved product quality, and revision spins being practically eliminated.



“We are happy to welcome Sercomm to the growing circle of Taiwanese companies using our solutions,” said KH Ong, President of Valor Far East. “When it comes to NPI, being the first to market is an essential competitive advantage, and Valor DFM is just the right tool to provide Sercomm with that advantage.”