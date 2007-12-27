Infineon appoints Dr. Marco Schröter as<br>CFO and Labor Director

The Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG has appointed Dr. Marco Schröter as Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director.

Presumably early April 2008, Schröter will succeed Peter J. Fischl, who will retire. Dr. Marco Schröter’s most recent post was Chief Financial Officer at Schenker AG, Essen, where he was responsible for accounting/finance, internal control, risk management and purchasing.



Previously, from 1994 to 2002, he worked in various managerial capacities for Stinnes AG, Mülheim. After the Bottrop-born executive graduated in business administration from the University of Münster, he worked as scientific assistant at Saarland University.