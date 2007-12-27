Turkey late for LCD panel investments

Turkish investors regret not investing in the LCD panel industry earlier as traditional TV production is being replaced by the newer technologies.

Turkey, which use t be a leading country in supplying television sets is now suffering from lack of investments in this sector. TV producers have sold 25 per cent less than last year's sales due to new technologies in TVs which Turkey does not have yet.



According to Sabah, industry representatives have scheduled a meeting with the Minister of Industry to discuss investments and tax relief for loss compensations.