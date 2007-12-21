TTI announces Jean Quecke<br>as VP Sales Europe

TTI has announced the appointment of Jean Quecke to the new position of Vice President Sales for Europe.

In this new capacity Quecke will be responsible for all of TTI’s European sales activities and will lead and support a team of Regional VPs and Directors as well as taking responsibility for the development of new Pan-European/Global accounts throughout the region.



TTI is making a number of organisational changes in Europe, designed to facilitate greater management coordination, strategic direction and accelerated growth.



Quecke has been with TTI for almost 10 years as General Manager for the Munich Sales Branch, Sales Director for Central Europe and most recently as Regional Vice President Sales Central and Eastern Regions, which has included the development of an Eastern European sales structure.