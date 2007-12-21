Electronics Production | December 21, 2007
Philips buys medical firm Respironics
Respironics has entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Royal Philips Electronics will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Respironics for USD 66.00 in cash per share, or a total purchase price of approximately USD 5.1 billion.
The offer price represents a premium of approximately 31% over Respironics' average closing share price for the thirty trading days ended December 20, 2007. The Board of Directors of Respironics has unanimously approved the transaction and recommends that Respironics shareholders accept and tender their shares into the offer. The tender offer is expected to commence by January 8, 2008 and is subject to customary conditions, including the tender of at least a majority of the shares and the receipt of U.S. and European regulatory approvals. The offer is not subject to any financing contingency, and the transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2008.
Respironics is a global company in the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a sleep disorder characterized by the repeated cessation of breathing during sleep. It is estimated that in the United States alone there are 18 - 20 million sufferers of moderate or severe OSA of which only 15 - 20% have been diagnosed. Research in recent years has shown a link between OSA, heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Additionally, the company has a strong position in noninvasive ventilation and has recently introduced new home oxygen technologies to serve the needs of respiratory impaired patients in the home. The remainder of the Company's business is focused on the hospital channel and includes noninvasive and invasive ventilation, respiratory monitoring, neonatal products and respiratory drug delivery technologies for the treatment of respiratory diseases.
Respironics will become the headquarters for Philips Home Healthcare Solutions group within Philips Healthcare, and Respironics' are expected to remain with the organization and will continue to lead and manage the business. Philips has made a number of acquisitions in the area of Home Healthcare so far including Lifeline Systems, Health Watch and Raytel Cardiac Services. Today, Philips Home Healthcare Solutions supports almost one million at-risk seniors, either in their own homes or in senior living facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Respironics is a global company in the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a sleep disorder characterized by the repeated cessation of breathing during sleep. It is estimated that in the United States alone there are 18 - 20 million sufferers of moderate or severe OSA of which only 15 - 20% have been diagnosed. Research in recent years has shown a link between OSA, heart disease, stroke and diabetes. Additionally, the company has a strong position in noninvasive ventilation and has recently introduced new home oxygen technologies to serve the needs of respiratory impaired patients in the home. The remainder of the Company's business is focused on the hospital channel and includes noninvasive and invasive ventilation, respiratory monitoring, neonatal products and respiratory drug delivery technologies for the treatment of respiratory diseases.
Respironics will become the headquarters for Philips Home Healthcare Solutions group within Philips Healthcare, and Respironics' are expected to remain with the organization and will continue to lead and manage the business. Philips has made a number of acquisitions in the area of Home Healthcare so far including Lifeline Systems, Health Watch and Raytel Cardiac Services. Today, Philips Home Healthcare Solutions supports almost one million at-risk seniors, either in their own homes or in senior living facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments