Avnet signs agreement with IBM in France

Avnet Technology Solutions, a distributor of enterprise computing products, embedded subsystems, software and services, and an operating group of Avnet has announced a new distribution agreement with IBM in France.

With immediate effect, Avnet is distributing IBM's System x™ and System p™ range of servers as well as its storage solutions. For Avnet Technology Solutions the agreement represents a new market opportunity.



'We're delighted to be working with IBM in the French market, said Sukh Rayat, country manager of Avnet Technology Solutions' French subsidiary. 'The proven quality and cost-effectiveness of IBM's servers and storage solutions will help our partners expand their product range and assist in their cross-selling and up-selling activities, while taking a solution-based approach to meeting their customers' business requirements.'



The System x is one of IBM's popular servers for the small and medium business (SMB) segment, which forms the backbone of France's economy.