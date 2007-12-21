Kontron intends to acquire Thales Computers

German based Kontron AG is currently discussing with Thales and has made an offer to acquire the French Thales

Computers SA.

This company is 100% owned by the Thales Group. The considered acquisition would be subject to contract finalisation, to the information and consultation of Work Councils of Thales SA and Thales Computers SA, as well as to French relevant Authorities agreement.



Thales Computers SA will turn over more than €20 million in its 2007 financial year. The company commands particular strength in high-end applications in particular for government, aerospace and transportation areas.



Mr. Ulrich Gehrmann, Management Board Chairman of Kontron AG, stated that the acquisition would reinforce Kontron AG in its core business, and would provide Kontron AG with a significant footprint in France.