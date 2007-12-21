Kitron receives defense and medical orders

Norway based EMS provider Kitron has today received two important orders for the company. One of the orders is in the defense section and the other is in medical.

Kitron ASA's subsidiaries Kitron AS in Arendal and Kitron UAB in Kaunas, Lithuania have received new orders within the Defence/Maritime sector of NOK 50 million for deliveries during first half 2008.



Kitron ASA's subsidiary Kitron AS in Arendal have entered into agreements with a medical customer resulting in new orders of NOK 130 million. The agreements represent a total revenue over two years of about NOK 250 million.