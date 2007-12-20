PartnerTech and Phadia extend cooperation

PartnerTech and Phadia - a specialist within systems for diagnosing and monitoring allergy, asthma and autoimmune diseases – have extended their cooperation and signed a long-term agreement.

The agreement, which covers production of the ImmunoCAP 100 instrument and spare parts until 2012, has an estimated value of 2 million Euros per year.



"PartnerTech offers the level of expertise and quality that we need in a contract manufacturer," says Phadia purchasing manager Mikael Pauhlson. "Our joint effort to develop the ImmunoCAP 100 instrument included many measures that led to a more competitive product. That's why we decided to take the next step and sign a long-term cooperative agreement."



ImmunoCAP is an integrated system for precise testing, automated laboratory instruments and leading-edge information technology. The system is user-friendly and generates reliable results. A simple blood test enables identification and monitoring of patients with asthma and allergies. The agreement covers production of the ImmunoCAP 100 instrument and spare parts. Phadia is served by PartnerTech's Åtvidaberg customer center, where production of the instrument and spare parts is already under way.



"We have worked closely with Phadia for a long time and are pleased that the cooperation is being extended,” says acting PartnerTech CEO Rune Glavare. “PartnerTech has solid and strong competence in biomedical equipment manufacturing.”