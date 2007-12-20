Enablence in cooperation with Sanmina-SCI

Enablence Technologies a developer of Planar Lightwave Circuit (PLC) based Transceivers for Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) applications is pleased to announce the completion of its program on units built at its high-volume production line at Sanmina-SCI.

This program was completed in accordance with Telcordia GR-468-CORE, which outlines general reliability requirements for optoelectronic devices used in telecommunications systems. These units built at Sanmina-SCI are effectively the engine inside the optical modem which sits in each subscriber's home in a Fiber-to-the-Home network.



Enablence has now completed all phases of the essential Telcordia testing requirements necessary to proceed with the planned production ramp of its initial product. This milestone serves as an important part of an ongoing reliability program which the company will maintain during the ramp to high-volume production.