EB outsource the radio network<br>business unit's to Embio

EB, Elektrobit and Embio Oy have signed an agreement, according to which EB's Radio Network Solutions Business Unit related R&D activities in Espoo and hardware design and testing activities in Tampere will be transferred to Embio as of 31.12.2007.

This outsourcing arrangement is a part of EB's previously published project to increase the productivity and improve the fixed costs efficiency. With the arrangement EB's Radio Network Solutions Business Unit will focus its hardware development in Finland in the bigger, already existing sites in Oulu, Kajaani and Turku while embedded software design will be continued also in Tampere. In the context, 70 employees of EB will be transferred to Embio with corresponding terms of employment.



The agreement does not have a significant impact on EB's balance sheet or result. The parties have agreed not to publish the purchase price or other agreement terms.