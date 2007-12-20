Balda sells European Infocom<br>activities at the end of 2007

Balda sells Balda Solutions Deutschland and Balda Werkzeugbau, both domiciled in Bad Oeynhausen (North Rhine-Westphalia), as well as Balda Solutions Hungaria Kft. in Veszprém/Hungary.

The disposal of the discontinued operations has already been announced in September 2007 and comes into effect as per December 31, 2007. The buyer is KS Plastic Solutions GmbH. The purchase price is in line with the expectations. It was agreed that confidentiality be maintained on the details of the agreement.