JUKI Targets SMD Top Position

SMD Machinery producer JUKI has been doubling the sales and profits in the last three years alone. Now the JUKI Corporation has set the clear objective of becoming the world wide market leader in the SMD mounting machines area by 2010. This objective is emphasised with large investments in the development, however it should also be achieved with opening new markets and the acquisition of new customers.