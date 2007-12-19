Orbotech announces new positions<br>within PCB division

Orbotech S.A., the European subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., today announced changes in the Company’s management team for its bare printed circuit board production solutions.

Mr. Sylvain Pillons has joined the Company as Vice President of Sales and Mr. Amnon Landman has been appointed to the position of Customer Support Director.



Mr. Pillons replaces Mr. Johan Vermeiren who has successfully completed his 12 years assignment with Orbotech S.A. and will continue to be involved with the Company as a consultant. “Mr. Vermeiren has been played an instrumental role in developing Orbotech’s strong, leadership position in Europe. We appreciate very much his outstanding contribution to our success”, commented Mr. Yoav Harel, President of Orbotech S.A. “Mr. Pillons brings to Orbotech his diverse and broad experience in sales that I am confident will be an asset in further expanding our business in Europe and building positively upon our existing customer relationships.”



Previous to his new position at Orbotech, Mr. Pillons was Corporate Vice President West and Central Africa for Siemens and was also in charge of new business sales for Siemens Mobile Networks. Based at Orbotech’s Brussels office, Mr. Pillons is responsible for all Orbotech PCB sales activities in Europe.



Mr. Amnon Landman has assumed full responsibility for Orbotech S.A.’s PCB customer support organization and related business in Europe. Mr. Harel, said: “Mr. Landman is a 14 year veteran of Orbotech who has a successful track record in both the operational and business sides of the Company and has been involved with a diverse range of our product lines. I am confident that his proven abilities will have a very positive impact in this demanding position as we continue to strengthen our customer support infrastructure and capabilities throughout Europe.” Mr. Landman is also based at Orbotech’s Brussels office.