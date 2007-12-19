Former Viasystems employees receives Pensions payout

The UK Government has stepped in to restore pension savings from the former factory workers of Viasystems in South Shields, UK.

PCB manufacturer Viasystems closed down the South Shields plant in September 2001. 350 were made redundant. Employees at the South Eldon Street plant lost pension savings in addition to not receiving redundancy payments, local media in the UK reports. The pay-outs will cover 90 per cent of employee’s accrued pensions.