Videoton’s subsidiary extend warehouse space

VT ARtrans Kft, the subsidiary of EMS provider Videoton has rented a warehouse area of 12 000 m2 at the Székesfehérvár site of Ikarus in Hungary.

The investment of this project is worth approximately 10 million HUF (€ 39,330.935). The extension was needed to meet the increasing logistics need of its largest outside partner Philips. VT ARtrans provides logistics services both to the members of Videoton company group and other companies.