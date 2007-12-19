Northrop Grumman wins contract in the UK

US based defence company Northrop Grumman has been selected by the UK's Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide an integrated navigation and bridge system (INBS) for the Future Aircraft Carriers (CVF) project.

Through INBS, Northrop Grumman aims to meet the ships' operational requirements by bringing together their navigation sensors and systems into a modern, efficient and ergonomic bridge.



The aircraft carriers are expected to be the largest capital ships ever constructed in the UK or operated by the Royal Navy and the most capable carrier force outside US. They are scheduled to be in service by 2016