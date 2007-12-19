Foxconn’s subsidiary sets up<br>LCD plant in Vietnam

Flat-panel subsidiary of the Hon Hai Group, InnoLux Display Corp will set up a LCD assembly line and a backend LCD module production line in Vietnam.

InnoLux will invest approximately US$100 million to set up the production lines in Vietnam. Currently production of InnoLux`s production of LCD monitors is located in Shenzhen, China. InnoLux is poised to further expand its production lines in Indochina.