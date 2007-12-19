Production for Braun starts at VT Elektro-PLAST in Hungary

The production of irons for Braun started at the Kaposvár site of Videoton in the summer of 2007. However now a new production hall was built and technical investments took place related to the project.

The new production hall is 5000 m2. Beside the transfer and modernization of the assembly lines, Videoton purchased new 2K moulding machines and designed, produced and have special purpose equipment produced.



The plant in Kaposvár is expected to produce more than 4 million household and body care products for Philips and Braun in year 2008.