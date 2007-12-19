Tower and CMT Medical<br>Technologies in partnership

Israel based companies Tower Semiconductor and CMT Medical Technologies has established a partnership to develop and market X-ray detectors for medical applications.

The detectors intended use is for Radiography/Fluoroscopy, Cardiology, Angiography, Mammography and similar large-size X-ray modalities. Large size detectors require the manufacturing of up to one die per eight-inch wafer, at high yields. Delivery of the first Flat Panel Detectors is expected to begin in 2009.



“We are very pleased and excited with this new partnership and the opportunities it will provide” said Mr. Yossi Katzav, President and CEO of CMT. “Tower’s superb technology and its leadership in the CIS X-ray area, combined with CMT’s leadership in digital X-ray imaging system allow both companies to target and expand into new markets. This new partnership is well aligned with CMT’s strategy of continuous innovation that will enhance its ability to provide excellent cutting edge technologies to its strategic customers and strengthen its current partnerships”.



“The partnership with CMT is an opportunity for Tower to transfer its technology innovation into strategic end product opportunities,” said Dr. Avi Strum, general manager of CMOS Image Sensors and Non-Volatile Memories at Tower Semiconductor Ltd. “CMT is a perfect partner that fits to Tower’s technology with their vast experience and excellent and well recognized technology of digital systems in the X-ray medical market. We believe that this combination will help us win the market successfully”.